If you're an NFL player, one of the biggest honors you can receive outside of the league is having a good rating in the EA Sports Madden games. If you're familiar with the latest iteration of the game, Madden NFL 20, you would know that there is a thing called the 99 club which is dedicated to players who have the best rating you can possibly achieve in the game. This year, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, and Khalil Mack are all apart of this exclusive club.

Nike is looking to celebrate these players as Mack, Donald, and Wagner are all getting their own custom gold and white cleats. Based on the images below, you can see that Wagner is getting a special Air Jordan 1 cleat, while the others are getting a pair of Nike Force Savage Elite 2's. These kicks are extremely shiny and will certainly stand out on the field. It should be noted that these probably won't be worn in-game and will end up in a trophy case somewhere.

Sneakerheads who also love football are definitely going to be a little jealous about these kicks. If that's the case, all you have to do is become one of the best players in the NFL and they'll be yours.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike