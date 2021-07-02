In just a couple of weeks from today, LeBron James' Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be released to the public. This is a movie that many have been anticipating and while some are skeptical of what LeBron will bring to his role, there are others who remain excited. In true LeBron fashion, sneakers and merch have been key promotional tools for the new film and we are even going to be getting a Nike and Converse collection in the near future.

As you can see from the images below, this collection will feature numerous colorways of the Nike LeBron 18 Low, as well as the inaugural colorway of the Nike LeBron 19. From there, we have the official Tune Squad uniforms and even the Goon Squad ones. The Tune Squad varsity jacket is easily one of the best offerings here, as it goes with any shoe you may choose. The Converse collection is also dope as we get iconic silhouettes and even some merch featuring predominant Looney Tunes characters.

If you are interested in copping anything from the collection, you will be able to do so as of Friday, July 16th, which just so happens to be the release date of the film.

Image via Nike

