Back in 2016, Nike came out with the Air Max 360 which had an interesting upper with some unique tooling and a jewel swoosh. While it wasn't the most popular Air Max model to ever be released, there is something to be said about its unique design and what it was trying to accomplish at the time. Just a year later in 2017, Nike dropped the VaporMax which has one of the most ambitious Air Max units we have ever seen. The VaporMax was a polarizing shoe when it first came out but now fans love it as it is both comfortable and fashionable.

Thanks to some new images from the @US_11, it has been revealed that Nike is looking to combine the aforementioned shoes with the appropriately titled Nike Air VaporMax 360. As you would expect from such a sneaker, it has the VaporMax midsole/outsole while the Air Max 360's upper is transplanted on top.

There have been three colorways teased so far and based on the writing on the eyelets, you can expect these to drop sometime in 2020.

Will you be looking to cop these or are they too funky for your tastes? Let us know in the comments.

Image via @US_11

Image via @US_11

Image via @US_11