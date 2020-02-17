The iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II is reportedly headed back to retailers this spring in a brand new "Black Lava" colorway, much to the delight of sneakerheads and Andre Agassi stans alike. The kicks feature the same eye-catching design cues as the original "Hot Lava" joint worn on the court by Agassi, but the white leather uppers have been swapped out in favor of black.

Nike

Nike first introduced this "Black Lava" colorway on the Nike LeBron 16 as part of the #LeBronWatch program and it instantly became clear that they needed to apply the design to the Air Tech Challenge II. A release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be arriving at retailers sometime this spring.

Continue scrolling for the official images, and click here to preview the top Nike and Air Jordan sneakers dropping for NBA All Star Weekend.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike