Last year was a special one for the Nike Air Presto as the shoe officially celebrated its 20th anniversary. After hitting the shelves in 2000, the Presto became an immediate hit thanks to its unique design and comfortable fit. Over the years, the shoe has received various variations and a healthy dose of colorways that have taken sneakerheads by storm. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Nike would want to keep the Presto's history alive with even more great offerings.

Recently, official images surfaced of a brand new Nike Air Presto "What The" which combines some of the best colorways to ever grace this shoe. As you can see below, models like "Lightning," "Brutal Honey," "Shady Milkman," and more are found all throughout the upper. "What The" shoes are all about the mismatched aesthetics and this entire philosophy works great on the Air Presto.

Unfortunately, no release date has been given for these just yet, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these down in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike