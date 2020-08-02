In 2000, the Summer Olympics were held in Sydney, Australia which was certainly a perfect backdrop for the games. As a way to mark the event, Nike blessed Australian athletes with a unique Nike Air Presto colorway that had sneakerheads around the world in awe. Unfortunately, this colorway was never sold to the public, which led to even more repressed jealousy. Well, for the 20th anniversary of the shoe, Nike has decided to grant fans their wish as the sneaker will now be sold to the public.

From the official images below, you can see that the back heel and tongue both say "Aus" which is short for Australia. There are little stars on the toe box all while the upper is a dark shade of teal. Golden brown makes its way onto the Nike swoosh as well as the stars, which gives it a nice little contrast.

If you are interested in grabbing these, they will be available as of Friday, August 14th for $130 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. Head to the comments below and let us know what you think about this unique offering.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike