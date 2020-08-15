Penny Hardaway was a legendary figure with the Orlando Magic and throughout his career, he came through with plenty of incredible sneakers. One of those shoes was the Nike Air Penny 5 which was brought back into the Nike rotation this year. So far, we have seen a few dope colorways of the sneaker but it's clear that even more offerings are on the way. In fact, the most recent model is a nod to his Magic as the name of the shoe is "Orlando Home."

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a mostly white upper with some blue highlights near the midsole and Nike swoosh. Perhaps the best detail is the pinstripes on the tongue which are a reference to the jerseys the Magic wore all the way back in the 90s. If you're one of those Magic fans who has been clamoring for a reason to feel nostalgic, then these are definitely the way to go.

A release date has yet to be determined although you can expect them to drop in the not-so-distant future for $160 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

