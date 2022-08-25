One of the bulkier Nike sneakers out there is the Nike Air More Uptempo. This is a classic shoe from the 90s that has remained relevant over the years. While not everyone is a fan of this silhouette, there are plenty of people out there who think it is a great sneaker that needs more attention. Now, with the Fall on the horizon, Nike is dropping a women's only model of the Air More Uptempo, and as you can see, it bears the perfect Fall aesthetic.

This new colorway is called "Wheat Gum" and it most definitely lives up to its name. The upper is covered in nice brown leather, while the outsole has a matching gum look. From there, we have a white midsole which is sandwiched between the two Fall colors. Overall, it makes for a great colorway that will be worn a lot over the coming months.

If you are looking to grab a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, September 7th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this Fall sneaker, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

