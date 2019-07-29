Ever since the late 90s, the Nike Air More Uptempo has been one of those shoes that has elicited a plethora of responses from sneakerheads. Some love it for its unique designs, while others don't want anything to do with it. No matter where you fall on this debate, there is no denying that this is a classic shoe that has seen a multitude of colorways over the year.

The latest colorway of the Nike Air More Uptempo will be this denim model that can be seen below. The shoe has multiple shades of blue denim, with the darker shade coming on the "AIR" bubble lettering which is found on both sides. The rest of the sneaker is then made with a lighter shade of denim that creates a pretty interesting contrast from the rest of the shoe. Of course, you have the Nike Air bubbles on the bottom which help add some comfort.

According to Solec Collector, these kicks will be dropped off on Saturday, August 10th for $160 USD.

Image via Finish Line

