Dad shoes have become incredibly popular over the last couple of years and at the forefront of this movement is the Nike Air Monarch 4. Nike's signature dad shoe is perfect for mowing the lawn and doing some important errands at the local Walmart. Whether you like it or not, this is actually one of Nike's best selling shoes and it's mostly because of dads who need something comfortable to wear on a day to day basis. It's hard to pinpoint when the shoe became so popular with father's but alas, it is, and we just have to live with it.

With Father's Day just a couple of weeks away, Nike is dressing up the Nike Air Monarch 4 in the same outfit your dad would wear while heading out for a day of washing the car and yard work. Some of the details even lend well to a day close to the barbecue. For instance, the whole upper has light blue denim that resembles a pair of Levis, while the midsole and outsole are white and gum respectively. As for the insole, it looks like a flowery Hawaiian shirt that your dad would surely bring on vacation.

According to Sole Collector, there is no release date for these just yet so stay tuned for more details.

Image via Nike

