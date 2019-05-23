Nike is one of the best sneaker companies in the world when it comes to tapping into the nostalgia of its consumers. For example, the brand will consistently re-release various colorways of old silhouettes that still hold a special place in the heart of sneakerheads. One of Nike's best lines when it comes to triggering this nostalgia is the Air Max. Among the best Air Max models of all time is the Air Max 95 which is known for the OG "Neon" colorway.

It appears as though Nike is now bringing this colorway to another nostalgia-inducing shoe, the Nike Air Max2 Light. This shoe was originally released in 1994 and this latest model will feature a predominantly grey "Gunsmoke" upper with a yellow "volt" Nike swoosh. Volt highlights are found all throughout the shoe, including back end of the midsole and on the back heel.

This shoe is available right now at stores such as Jimmy Jazz for an affordable $140 USD.

Will you be looking to cop these?

Image via Jimmy Jazz

Image via Jimmy Jazz

Image via Jimmy Jazz

Image via Jimmy Jazz