The cult classic Nike Air Max Plus 3 will reportedly return to retailers in the coming weeks in several different colorways, including a sleek black and grey rendition.

As seen in the official photos that recently surfaced, the upcoming Air Max Plus 3 comes equipped with a gradient color scheme that fades to black near the glossy, eye-catching heel counter. The kicks also feature "Tuned Air" branding on the tongue, heel and toe portion of the midsole, while a clear Air Max unit is sandwiched between the black midsole and outsole.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 will also be available in the OG Blue colorway as well as a "Sunset" rendition and multiple others. Release dates have not yet been announced but the arrival of official images tells us the release isn't far off.

Continue scrolling for more photos while we await the release details.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Black & Grey/Nike