Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.

In 2022, this silhouette will be making a huge comeback, and as you can expect, the first colorway to return will be the aforementioned "Magic" offering. From the mostly black upper to white and blue highlights, this is a shoe that will ignite fans with a lot of nostalgia. 90s shoes have made a big comeback as of late, and the Nike Air Max Penny 1 is a long overdue addition to the trend.

This shoe is going to make its way to the market sometime in 2022, however, an exact date has yet to be revealed. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike