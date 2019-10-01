Nike Air Max LeBron 7 retros are coming soon, and the first colorway to hit will be the iconic "Red Carpet" joint that LeBron James debuted at Madison Square Garden nearly 10 years ago.

According to the Foot Locker release calendar, the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 "Red Carpet" is slated to return on October 29 for the retail price of $200.

The upper is constructed of white leather and a black woven material, as well as an eye-catching "Glass Blue" hue that appears throughout the silhouette, including the outline of the Nike swoosh and full-length Air Max unit. Lastly, "Chilling Red" detailing appears on the tongue and toe of the outsole.

During a recent LeBron 17 unboxing video, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites" He also showed up to Media Day last week in a mismatched Lakers-themed colorway, which seems to suggest that there are even more LeBron 7s in the works.

Continue scrolling for images of the OG "Red Carpet" LeBron 7s while we await photos of the 2019 retro.

Nike LeBron 7 Red Carpet/Flight Club

