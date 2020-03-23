When you opened up this article, you probably asked why the hell is this shoe so tall. Well, there is a very good reason for this and it's all in the name. Of course, this model is called the Nike Air Max Box and as the name suggests, it is made specifically for boxers. For those who don't know, boxers wear their shoes incredibly high up and it makes for some pretty funky-looking designs.

The shoe is making a comeback just in time for the spring and is coming in this neat new colorway. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a green upper while orange and black highlights are placed on the midsole. This particular model has Air Max 270 technology in the midsole and the air bubble is colored in purple. If you're a boxer in need of a new shoe to train in, these are definitely for you.

You can now grab these for $180 USD over at Nike.com. Keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest from the shoe world.

Image via Nike

