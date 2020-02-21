Nike's Air Max line has delivered some classics over the years and sneakerheads have felt the benefits. The late 90s produced some dope Air Max models including the 98 which carries some of the dad shoe aesthetics we see popularized today. Ever since the resurgence of the Air Max 97, Nike has been showing love to the 98 through a plethora of new colorways. As we head towards the warmer months, Nike is preparing us for a barrage of summer-themed Air Max shoes and the 98 is no different.

This latest Air Max 98 offering is being called "Watermelon" and it's easy to see why. The upper is made of white mesh while neon green and pink highlights make their way throughout. Black leather wraps its way around the silhouette while neon green is placed onto the Air Max unit. Overall, it makes for a colorful shoe that is absolutely perfect for the summer. If you're someone who wears flashy colors, these kicks will match perfectly.

According to Sneaker News, these should be released soon so be on the lookout. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike