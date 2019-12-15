We're quickly approaching Christmas which means love is in the air. Everyone is buying their loved one's gifts and are hurrying to get their lover the perfect token of their affection. In just two months from now, Valentine's Day will be here which means you'll have to buy that special person in your life yet another great gift. For those who love shoes, Nike is looking to make your Valentine's Day shopping experience that much easier thanks to this brand new Nike Air Max 98.

The shoe is covered in red and pink tones which makes it the perfect shoe for the Holiday. The upper is mostly covered in red and white while the bottom ring of material is some pink leather. Overall, it's a pretty great combination that will surely leave you with a warm heart. If you want to start getting ahead of the game for Valentine's Day, these might be a great consideration.

For now, there is no release date so stay tuned for more information as we will be sure to give it to you. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

