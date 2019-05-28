Last month, Nike rolled out an exclusive Nike LeBron 16 Low inspired by the beloved tv sitcom "Martin." The special edition sneakers featured a vibrant purple knit upper, equipped with yellow and red detailing as a nod the show’s fifth season dvd cover and poster.

With that same inspiration in mind, Nike has plans to release an all-new Air Max 98.

Nike Air Max 98 Martin/Nike

The Nike Air Max 98 "Martin" comes equipped with a combination of black leather and nubuck, highlighted by dashes of yellow, teal, purple and red. Nike has not yet announced an official release date but it is believed the sneakers will be available at spots like Finish Line and Nike.com in the very near future for the retail price of $160.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the "Martin" Air Max 98s while we await official release details.

Nike Air Max 98 Martin/Nike

Nike Air Max 98 Martin/Nike

Nike Air Max 98 Martin/Nike