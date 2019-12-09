Kylian Mbappé is one of the most exciting young soccer stars in the entire world and at a young age, he was able to lead the French National Team to a World Cup championship in 2018. Playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé has been able to continue his dominance on the pitch and it has resulted in numerous brand deals. Of course, one of those most important deals is with sportswear brand Nike who is gifting him with a beautiful new shoe for his 21st birthday on December 20th.

The shoe in question is the Nike Air Max 98 which can be found below. When it comes to the upper, it is covered in a luxurious dark grey tone while hints of gold are sprinkled all the way throughout. KM is written on the tongue which is, of course, the soccer star's initials. The French flag can be found near the laces which adds another layer of personalization to the shoe.

According to Sneaker News, these appear to be a PE for now but there is a slight chance these could release to the public in the future, so stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike

