If you're a fan of the Air Max, then you're surely well aware of the Nike Air Max 98 and its chunky dad shoe aesthetics. The sneaker fit the dad shoe mold before the trend was even a consideration amongst its founder, Kanye West. With this in mind, it's no surprise that the Air Max 98 has seen a bit of a resurgence over the last couple of years and Nike has taken full advantage of that. The Beaverton brand has been making strides to revamp their various Air Max models and the 98 is no exception.

One of the newer ideas set forth by Nike is flipping their shoes inside out. This essentially gives the sneaker a more DIY aesthetic that is appreciated by sneakerheads. The upcoming Nike Air Max 98 "Inside Out" model has been officially unveiled by Nike and so far, it's looking pretty interesting. The entire upper is made of various shades of beige, grey, and black, giving it a bit of a desert feel.

According to Sneaker News, there is no official release date for this shoe but it should be dropping soon for $180 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike