Nike has been adding bubble wrap aesthetic to some of its Air Max models recently and now, the Nike Air Max 98 is about to get that very same treatment. Now, you may be asking: is this bubble wrap actually poppable. Unfortunately, the answer is no but it still manages to look pretty interesting.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a purple and blue upper while patches of bubbles are placed on the back heel, toe box, and side panels right above the midsole. Overall, it's a pretty out of the ordinary look that will certainly draw the eyes of sneakerheads who are looking for something a little different. Not to mention, the colors are perfect for the warmer months so be sure to consider these when you go sneaker shopping for your spring wardrobe.

According to Sneaker News, this sneaker will be releasing within the coming weeks so definitely be on the lookout. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you would ever rock these.

Image via Nike

