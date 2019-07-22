This past week, we reported on a brand new colorway of the Nike Air Max 98 which showed off an aesthetic that Nike has been playing with recently. Shoes that look like they've been flipped inside out seem to be all the rage these days and Nike is at the forefront of this trend. When a new look is shown off by Nike, it's sage to assume there will be more than one colorway of it and that's exactly the case here.

The latest inside out colorway features tones that will surely stand out on your feet. For instance, the upper starts with desert tan suede while white, red, and black are all represented as you go up the shoe. It's a fairly simple look that has every color meshing together seamlessly. If you're a fan of the Nike Air Max 98, you'll certainly love this new model which looks like it could be a big hit for the Fall months.

According to Sneaker News, this pair doesn't have a release date but should be dropping within the coming weeks. It will retail for the standard Air Max 98 price of $180 USD.

Image via Nike

