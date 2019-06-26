If you're a big fan of Nike's Air Max line, then you have certainly owned a pair of Air Max 98's at some point in your life. The shoe embraced the chunky dad shoe aesthetic before it was ever a real fad and continues to impress us with brand new colorways that sneakerheads always seem to appreciate. With July just around the corner, consumers are still looking for the perfect Summer shoe and with this latest Air Max 98 colorway, the Beaverton Brand may have just knocked it out of the park.

This shoe is characterized by its mesh and leather sail upper which is complemented by some teal highlights on the tongue, Nike swoosh, and Air Max unit. When it comes to Summer shoes, there are two types of consumers: those who like something clean and those who want something colorful. If you belong to the former, then these will certainly appeal to you.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping in the near future for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

