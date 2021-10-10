Back in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 celebrated its 20th anniversary. This was an incredible time for Nike fans as one of the best Air Max shoes of all time got to have its rightful spotlight. The best retro to be released during that year was the "Silver Bullet" which was known for its incredibly clean silver, black and red aesthetics.

If you were to ask any sneakerhead, they would tell you that this is one of the best shoes ever made. It can be worn with multiple different outfits, and overall, it is a shoe that will get you a lot of compliments. While the rest of the Air Max 97 lineup is good, you can't deny the history and the look of the appropriately-named "Silver Bullet."

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this iconic Nike sneaker will be making yet another return in 2022 as this time, the shoe will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. It is believed that the shoe will drop early in the year and for a price of $180 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on these kicks.

Image via Nike

