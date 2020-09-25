We have officially entered the Fall season which means the days are getting shorter and we are finally being met with some colder weather. Overall, the Fall is easily one of the best seasons of the entire year, if not for the fashion alone. During this time, sneaker brands typically come out with some shoes that fit with the aesthetics of the season. Of course, Nike is no exception as they always seem to find time for some "Wheat" colored sneakers.

Their latest "Wheat" shoe is the Nike Air Max 97, which can be found below. As you can see from the official images, the sneaker has a mostly brown upper while white is placed on the midsole to create a nice bit of contrast. Overall, this is one of the best "Wheat" shoes we have seen so far this season.

A release date has not yet been set for the sneaker although you can expect it to drop in the not-so-distant future for $180 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

