Nike has blessed Air Max 97 lovers with a wide variety of colorways in 2019, ranging from all-new releases like the "Nintendo 64" colorway and the Jayson Tatum collab to other instant classics like the "White/Bronze" and "Barcode" designs.

And as 2019 comes to a close, Nike reportedly has at least one more special edition Air Max 97 in the stash.

Nike Air Max 97 'Woodgrain'/Nike

Dubbed the Nike Air Max 97 "Woodgrain" the kicks come equipped with a predominately lack upper, contrasted by a white stripe around the silhouette, as well as a white Nike swoosh and white detailing on the tongue. The sneaker earns it's nickname thanks to the luxe woodgrain detailing that wraps around the shoe, just above the aforementioned white stripe, as well as on the tongue logo.

Nike has not yet announced an official release date but it is believed that the kicks will be arriving at Nike sportswear retailers in the coming weeks for the retail price of $160. Continue scrolling for official photos and stay tuned for the release info.

