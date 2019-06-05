The Nike Air Max 97 resurgence is alive and well, with plenty of dope colorways in the works on top of the newest styles and other classics that have already released.

Among the Air Max 97s on tap for later this year is a white, dark red and amarillo rendition that lends itself to the team colors of the Washington Redskins, or the Arizona State Sun Devils if you prefer.

Official photos of this all-new AM97 recently surfaced, revealing a white leather construction on the mudguard with a neoprene tox box and side panels. The kicks are highlighted by a burgundy to yellow gradient on the wavy stripes, as well as a yellow tongue, heel tab and air max unit. Hits of red also appear throughout the lacing system, inner lining and outsole.

A release date has not yet been announced but the unveiling of official images seems to signal a drop in the very near future. Continue scrolling for additional photos of the kicks and stay tuned for release details.

