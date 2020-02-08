Nike reportedly has plans to release several different special edition sneakers in honor of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, including a regal "Gold Medal" Nike Air Max 97.

Not unlike previous gold Air Max 97s, the kicks come wrapped in the medal-inspired hue, with the only form of contrast appearing via the white midsole and matching sock liner. What separates this "Gold Medal" colorway from other gold AM97s is the glossy sheen and reflective detailing seen throughout the smooth, leather upper. The kicks also come equipped with gold Nike swoosh lace dubraes and a gold speckled outsole beneath it all.

Nike

Release details have not yet been announced but we expect the kicks to release sometime this Summer, possibly alongside silver and bronze colorways, just before the start of the Olympic Games.

Continue scrolling for official images of the forthcoming "Gold Medal" Nike Air Max 97, and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers releasing in February.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike