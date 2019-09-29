Nike has blessed Air Max 97 lovers with a wide variety of colorways this year, ranging from all-new releases like the "Nintendo 64" colorway and the Jayson Tatum collab to other instant classics like the "White/Bronze" and "Barcode" designs.

And the hits just keep on coming as we approach the new year, with Nike reportedly set to release this "Cocoa Snakeskin" AM97.

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike

The sneakers come decked out in a classic white and black motif, with the sneaker's namesake detailing handling smothering the bottom half of the sneaker up until the white EVA foam midsole. Wrestling fans will quickly connect this "Cocoa Snakeskin" design to Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, but you don't need to know the ins-and-outs of selling a good DDT to appreciate this classic colorway.

If you like the look, expect to see these AM97s arriving at Nike.com and select Nike retailers in the near future for $160. Stay tuned for the release date and continue scrolling for more official photos.

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Cocoa Snakeskin/Nike