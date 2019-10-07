Of all the Nike Air Max models that have been released over the last few decades, the 97 stands out as being one of the best. The shoe has an incredibly simple silhouette but when it comes to the upper, it possesses multiple layers that lend to some pretty eclectic colorways. Over the years, Nike has come through with some pretty great variations of the shoe and soon, they'll be dropping yet another.

In the photos below, you can see a brand new colorway that features red leather on the bottom layers, while black and gold dress the top part of the upper. It's an incredibly flashy look that will appeal to those looking to spice up their sneaker collections. The Air Max 97 is a fan-favorite and with this new colorway, Nike is showing us just how versatile this model really is.

For now, there is no release date attached to these but you can expect them to drop at select Nike retailers over the next few weeks, according to Sneaker News. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike