After debuting in 1997, the Nike Air Max 97 faded into a bit of obscurity although it immediately made a massive comeback in 2017 when Nike celebrated the shoe's 20th anniversary with a retro of the classic "Silver Bullet" model. Since then, the Nike Air Max 97 has become one of those undeniable fire shoes that fans are always looking to get their hands on. The past three years have seen numerous dope colorways make it to the market, and now, we are getting yet another, this time with the "Laser Blue" offering.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white base with a gorgeous shade of blue which acts as a highlight, wrapping around the silhouette. From there, we get some black highlights as well, which helps add to the overall look of the sneaker. The "Laser Blue" motif has become popular recently and was even found in a recent Air Jordan 1 Low colorway.

A release date for these has yet to be determined although you can expect them to drop at your local sneaker stores in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more sneaker news as we will be sure to bring it to you.

Image via Nike

