Over the last few years, Nike and Jordan Brand have been ramping up their efforts when it comes to providing sneakers to golfers around the world. While many of you might not realize, golfers are able to take advantage of the individualism of the sport by dressing in unique ways, and shoes are a great way to set yourself apart from the pack. A great example of a golf shoe that sticks out on the course is the Air Jordan 5 "Tie-Dye" that we were able to show off just yesterday.

Now, a Nike Air Max 97 Golf model has surfaced in the exact same colorway. As the official images reveal, the shoe also says "Peace" and "Love on the bottom, while "Tie-Dye" makes its way all around the white base. Just like the Air Jordan 5, it's a colorful piece of footwear that will absolutely make other golfers on the course ask you where you got your shoes from.

As for the release date, well, nothing has been confirmed as of yet although it seems like these could be dropping in August. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

