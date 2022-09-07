There are plenty of classic Nike sneakers out there. One of which just so happens to be the Nike Air Max 97, which came out 25 years ago. Nike has been celebrating this shoe's anniversary with a plethora of retro colorways, and even some new ones for good measure. In 2023, Nike has plans to continue the Air Max 97 celebrations, and it seems like one of their most iconic offerings is on the way back.

The colorway in question is the "Gold Bullet" model seen below. In the official images below, you can see the updated version of the "Gold Bullet" colorway, which is pretty much just the original. It is a colorway that is completely covered in gold, all while some black and red is placed throughout. It's an iconic color combination that fans will be happy to have back.

For now, the return of the "Gold Bullet" colorway does not have a release date. With that being said, you can stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, give us your thoughts on this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike