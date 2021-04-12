One of the best shoes that Nike has ever created is the Nike Air Max 97. While this has always been a great silhouette, there is no denying that it found its resurgence all the way back in 2017 as the "Silver Bullet" model received a nice retro. These days, the Air Max 97 continues to get brand new colorways and fans have been soaking them all in. With the summer around the corner, Nike has even more on the way, including the new offering which can be found below.

This new model is clearly made for the summer thanks to its bright color scheme that will delight anyone looking to add some flash to their wardrobe. The upper is entirely made of a subtle shade of orange that isn't too bright but is also flashy enough to make people look down at your feet as you walk by.

A release date has not yet been pegged for these although they should be releasing in the not so distant future, for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers.

