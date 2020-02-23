Easter is on the horizon which means sneaker brands everywhere will be unveiling various colorful shoes that celebrate the holiday in style. As you can imagine, Nike is usually at the forefront of that movement and they have some dope shoes in store for all of us. One of those shoes is the Nike Air Max 97 which is getting its very own colorful Easter Egg colorway.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a white base with some blue leather above the midsole. From there, the Air Max unit is Volt yellow which helps create a nice contrast. The piping around the upper is iridescent which plays in beautifully with the overall Easter aesthetic of the sneaker. Finally, the tongue tags have velcro on them and underneath the Nike swoosh, there is a cracked egg. This same logo can be found on the insoles.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, there is no release date for these although as the name suggests, expect them to drop closer to Easter. Let us know in the comments below what you think.

Image via Nike

