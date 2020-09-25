Ah yes, the Nike Air Max 97. Just a few years ago, this was a forgotten Air Max silhouette that never got very much attention past a few colorways here and there. Back in 2017, the narrative officially changed as the shoe was given numerous retro releases as a way to celebrate the sneaker's 20th anniversary. Now, the shoe is a mainstay in the culture and is receiving new colorways on a constant basis. This has been great news for fans of the silhouette, which follows that chunky aesthetic that is so popular these days.

The latest colorway of the Air Max 97 to be revealed is this clean navy and metallic silver offering that will definitely look great with any outfit. The shoe possesses that Air Max 97 pinstripe aesthetic we have all come to love and expect, which leads to a great look. If you love the Air Max 97, this is definitely a colorway you may want to consider adding to your collection.

There is no release date for these, so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker store for more updates. As always, let us know in the comments what you think of these.

Image via Nike

