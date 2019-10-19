Nike has taken quite a bit of pride in its infamous Air Max line and one of the best shoes in the library celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017. Of course, that shoe is the Nike Air Max 97 which has come in quite a few phenomenal colorways over the years. Just two years ago, the silhouette saw a huge resurgence and Nike has been releasing some brand new colorways ever since. Fans are always eager to scoop up these shoes and this past week, we got a glimpse at yet another iteration.

This time, the shoe is coming in a bronze and black colorway which sees the former grace the entire upper. From there, the tongue and midsole are black while a clear Air Max unit gives the sneaker its finishing touches. Overall, it's yet another phenomenal colorway that is perfect for all of the Air Max 97 lovers out there.

For now, there is no concrete release date but according to Sneaker News, these should be coming out within the next few weeks.

