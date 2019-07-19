The Nike Air Max 97 has seen a bit of a resurgence over the past couple of years and has quickly become one of the most popular Air Max shoes on the market. Nike has taken advantage of this newfound popularity by coming out with a plethora of new colorways. One of the colorways people love is the "Bred" model which features a mostly black upper with red highlights all the way throughout.

Nike has released an updated take on the "Bred" model as this time it features silver reflective highlights on the upper and on the tongue. Depending on the lighting conditions, the reflective material shines bright and will make your feet look incredibly flashy which to be quite honest, is never a bad thing.

If you're looking to cop this brand new sneaker, you can do so on Nike.com where sizes from 6-15 are still available for $160 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike