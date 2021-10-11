Back in 2017, the Nike Air Max 97 had a massive resurgence due to the fact that the sneaker was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Nike brought back a bunch of colorways, and fans couldn't help but cop as many offerings as possible. Since that time, the Air Max 97 has remained a fan favorite, and heading into 2022, the shoe is set to celebrate another milestone as it officially turns 25 years old. As you can imagine, Nike has some plans for this birthday, and that means some retros are on the horizon.

Yesterday, we revealed that the Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" would return next year. Now, it has also been revealed that the "Atlantic Blue" colorway would also make a comeback. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a mostly blue and silver upper, all while the Nike swoosh has a neon yellow glow. It's a colorway that we saw return in 2017, and we're sure sneakerheads will be happy to have it back in 2022.

As for a release date, there is no official announcement at this juncture, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

