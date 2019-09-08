The season for Wheat-colored sneakers is quickly approaching, and Nike will surely have plenty of Fall-ready colorways in the works as we enter the final months of 2019.

Among the seasonal sneakers set to drop in the near future is an all-new Nike Air Max 95, sporting a classic black and tan colorway.

Nike Air Max 95 Cosmic Clay/Nike

Dubbed the "Cosmic Clay" Nike Air Max 95, the sneaker's namesake color handles the mesh and suede portions of the upper, as well as the detailing on the tongue and stitching, while black mutes the rest of the silhouette. The kicks, priced at $160, are highlighted by splashes of red on the Nike branding and Air Max unit.

A release date for the Nike Air Max 95 "Cosmic Clay" has not yet been announced but you can expect the kicks to arrive at Nike sportswear retailers in the coming weeks. Continue scrolling for the official images while we await more release info.

