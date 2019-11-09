Nike Air Max 95 Receives Festive Christmas Spirit Makeover: Details

We're only in November right now but because Halloween is officially over, people are already shifting their attention over to Christmas which is widely considered the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, gift-giving, egg nog, and awkward family dinners will be consuming your time very soon which is great news if Christmas is your favorite time of the year.

Now that Christmas is within crosshairs, brands are trying to get their Christmas-themed products to the market. Nike is no different and in the past, they have been known to come out with some festive shoes. The latest example of this is their brand new Air Max 95 for kids which looks like it has various patterns of wrapping paper all around the upper. As for the main colors, red, blue, and green are all represented here so they definitely embody everything that is great about Christmas.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on December 2nd for a price that has not yet been determined. If your little one is in need of some shoes for the Holidays, these are a great option.

Image via Nike

