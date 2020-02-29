Twenty-five years ago, Nike dropped the infamous Air Max 95 which quickly became a fan-favorite amongst casual consumers and sneakerheads. While it may not be the most popular Air Max silhouette, it is still a classic that continues to get new colorways. Now that it's the 25th anniversary, it shouldn't be surprising that Nike has taken the opportunity to release a plethora of offerings in celebration of their iconic creation.

The latest colorway to hit the internet is this black, grey, and red offering found below. These colors always look good together and on this particular model, that sentiment rings true. The majority of the upper is black while grey accents are placed on the side panels. From there, red is found around the laces and on the Air Max branding throughout the shoe. Meanwhile, the exposed Air Max unit is also red which helps add contrast to the black midsole.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are expected to drop within the next few weeks so be on the lookout at your local sneaker shop. Also, let us know what your favorite Air Max model is, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

