One of the best Nike shoes of all time is the Nike Air Max 95. In some respects, it helped usher in the era of 90s dad shoes that have become so popular over the past few years. Over the last little while, we have actually seen a bit of an influx when it comes to Air Max 95 colorways and fans have been scooping them up as often as possible. One of the most iconic Air Max 95's is the OG "Neon" version which was recently turned into an Air Jordan 4 that dropped last month.

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 95 "Neon" and to celebrate, it appears as though Nike will be coming through with a re-issue. According to reports, the model is set to come back during the Fall of 2020 for a price of $170 USD. The exact release date remains to be seen and if the Coronavirus continues to linger, there is a chance these could be pushed back.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know in the comments below what you think about these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

[Via]