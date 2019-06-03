Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release an Air Max 95-inspired Air Jordan 4 next year, pulling design cues from the beloved "Neon" AM95 colorway.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the special edition 4s are expected to release during Air Max Month in March of 2020. It is believed that they'll retail for $200 and feature "Nike Air" branding on the heel tab.

Images of the kicks have not yet been revealed but fans should expect varying shades of grey throughout the silhouette, equipped with splashes of neon just like the iconic 95s.

It may be entirely too soon to start looking ahead to the sneakers releasing in 2020, but you can get a look at what the Air Max 95-inspired Air Jordan 4 colorway might look like via the mockup image embedded below.