March is a big month for Nike as on the 26th, the brand will be celebrating Air Max Day. This makeshift holiday pays homage to one of the brand's most iconic sneaker lines. Typically, Air Max Day is when Nike drops their latest Air Max silhouette and some dope new colorways of classic models. Now, a brand new Air Max 95 colorway had been showcased in Japan and is being sold at Atmos.

This sneaker is being dubbed the Nike Air Max 95 "Mt. Fuji" as it pays homage to the tallest mountain in Japan. This sneaker has a red upper while teal accents are placed on the Air Max branding on the tongue, the Nike swoosh on the sides, and even the cuff and sock lining. On the back heel, the sneaker notes that this Air Max 95 has winter durability which lets you know these materials are pretty fortified.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks are being sold exclusively at Atmos-Tokyo.com although there is potential for the sneaker to drop closer to Air Max Day, in North America. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Atmos Tokyo

Image via Atmos Tokyo

Image via Atmos Tokyo

Image via Atmos Tokyo

Image via Atmos Tokyo