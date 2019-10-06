Nike is getting in on Batman's 80th anniversary celebration with a special edition Air Max 95 inspired by The Caped Crusader.

As you'd expect from any Batman-themed sneaker, the Air Max 95s come equipped with a predominately black build, highlighted by some Gotham grey detailing and yellow accents on the tongue, Nike swoosh and Air Max unit.

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike

Nike has not yet announced release details for the Batman Air Max 95s, but we expect the kicks to be arriving sooner than later. It is believed that the sneakers will retail for $160.

Converse is also honoring Batman's 80th with an entire sneaker collection dedicated to The Dark Knight, his sidekick Robin, and some of the most iconic villains. Click here for more details on that collaboration and continue scrolling for more photos of the Air Max 95s.

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike

Nike Air Max 95 Batman/Nike