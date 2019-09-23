Undefeated and Nike have joined forces for a wide-ranging Air Max 90 collection which will reportedly feature eight different colorways, including the newly unveiled "Opti Yellow" joint.

Like the previously revealed "Blue Fury" and "Solar Red" colorways, the "Opti Yellow" AM90 will be offered in black or white, with the sneaker's namesake color handling the branding, laces, outsole, heel unit around the Air Max bubble, and stripe that encircles the silhouette.

The kicks also come equipped with "UNDEFEATED" lace dubraes and UNDFTD logos on the heel in place of the familiar "Nike Air" logo. The fourth and final colorway will reportedly be highlighted by “Green Spark” detailing.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will launch at Undefeated stores and through their online shop sometime this Fall. The adult sizes will reportedly retail for $150, with two pre-school and toddler colorways priced at $90 and $75, respectively.

Stay tuned for the official release details and continue scrolling for an early look at the UNDFTD x Nike Air Max 90 "Opti Yellow."

