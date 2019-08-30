Nike and Undefeated have been frequent collaborators in the past and every year, it seems like the two come through for some fire kicks. Earlier in the week, Undefeated teased a brand new pack of Nike shoes centering around the infamous Air Max 90. We haven't seen any from the pack until today when new photos of the white "Blue Fury" colorway were revealed to the world.

The shoe is incredibly clean and features a white upper with a light shade of blue appearing on the midsole, upper, and Undefeated/Nike logos. According to Sneaker News, there will be six colorways in total and there will be three themes. The themes are "Blue Fury," "Solar Red," and "Green Spark." Each of these themes will get a white and a black version which aims to give consumers even more options to choose from. It will be interesting to see what these other colorways will look like but so far, so good.

Initial reports have this collab coming out on Friday, September 20th although a price has not yet been determined. Stay tuned for information on the other colorways as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News