Undefeated and Nike have another sneaker collection in the works, coming on the heels of the four-pack of Kobe 4 Protros that released in celebration of Mamba Day this past weekend. For their next project, UNDFTD and Nike have plans to release a trio of Air Max 90s.

Sneaker source @py_rates recently spread word of the UNDFTD Air Max 90 collection, revealing that the kicks will come in the following colorways "Platinum Tint/Platinum Tint-Sail," "Black/Black-Anthracite-Rush Pink," and "Pacific Blue/Vast Grey-Vivid Purple."

Undefeated confirmed the rumors on Monday, as they teased an images of the Air Max 90 heel tabs featuring the UNDFTD logo in place of the "Nike Air" branding. A release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the three AM90s are expected to launch in the Spring of 2020.

Stay tuned for the official release details.