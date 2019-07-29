This past weekend, Nike dropped the Air Max 90 "Viotech 2.0" which was a nod to the Nike Dunk Low of the exact same name. While the concept was the same, the pair didn't use the exact same colors as the original. With the Dunk Low rereleasing in the Fall, Nike has decided to release yet another Air Max 90, except this time around, it will, in fact, have the same colors as the original.

In the image below, the person is wearing the Viotech 2.0 and OG models. The 2.0 is found on the left, while the OG is on the right. The pair releasing later in August will not be mismatched, it's just that the person below is wearing two different pairs. University Red, Pale Vanilla, and Hyper Grape are a few of the colors that will be used on the sneaker and so far, it's looking pretty clean and will surely be a great companion piece to the Dunk Low.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be coming out on Thursday, August 29th for $140 USD.

Image via SoleFiness

Image via Sole Finess